Robert A. Johnson passed away in June, 2020. He was born April 21 1934 and grew up in Rice Lake Wisconsin. He studied Civil Engineering at the University of Wisconsin under a Navy Scholarship and received BS degrees in both Engineering and Naval Science. In June 1957 he married Gail Ehlers, from Berwyn IL, his wife of 63 years.

Bob received his gold wings in 1958 and was designated a Naval Aviator. He was to become an accomplished carrier aviator and over his 20-year career served his country embarked on the USS Iowa, USS Oriskany, USS Lexington, USS Kitty Hawk, and the USS America. Two deployments were combat cruises in the Western Pacific and the Tonkin Gulf.

Bob earned his MS Degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the Navy Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA, and in 1969 also attended the US Navy Test Pilot School. As a test pilot he flew 46 different types of aircraft, testing them on and off aircraft carriers, and during his career accumulated 4200 accident free flight hours. His flight team commented "When Bob climbed into the cockpit, he became the plane".

Bob was selected for Command in 1972. The following year he became the Commanding Officer of the RA5C reconnaissance attack squadron RVAH-7 and deployed his squadron

on the USS Kitty Hawk to the Indian Ocean. His final tour was again in Command when in December 1974 he became the 18th Director of the US Naval Test Pilot School at Patuxent River Maryland, the location of the United States Naval Air Test Center.. The test pilots in training recall his motto, "Plan the flight, Fly the Plan, or Plan to get Hammered."

Bob retired from active duty in August 1977, completing 20 years of service to his country flying the most challenging naval aircraft in the most demanding environment at sea. Bob was honored to be a member of SETP, the Society of Experimental Test Pilots, and The

Golden Eagles, an honorary organization of the pioneers of naval aviation. He was a stern and always fair Commanding Officer. In his command tours under the most demanding of times and conditions he never lost a man or a plane.

In 1977 Bob retired from the Navy and began a second career in the aerospace industry. He received an offer from Northrop and moved his family to the Palos Verdes Peninsula. He became the Customer Requirments Manager for the B-2 Bomber. After his aerospace career he recalled his love of civil engineering and became a General Contractor building a successful business with his wife, Gail, and creating a strong bond with the Palos Verdes community.

Bob never stopped serving his country and community. In retirement he continued to research and speak of his passion for aviation history and aviation safety. He was proud to be a member of the Peninsula Veterans, MOAA, the Military Officers Association of America, the Palos Verdes Rotary Club, and the Western Museum of Flight in Torrance, Ca.

Bob is survived by his wife, Gail, three sons Scott, Kristofer, and Niclas, and two grand daughters, Sarah and Hannah. The family conducted a private service of closure in their home until restrictions for larger gatherings are lifted for a Memorial Service and a

Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers memorial tributes of Bob may be sent to the South Bay/San Pedro

Military Officers of America Association scholarship fund: SB/SP MOAA Scholarship Fund, PO Box 3476, Deep Valley Drive, Palos Verdes Peninsula, Ca. 90274.



