Obituary for Romey Mumby
1932-2109
Miss Romey, 87, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Aegis Senior Living in Dana Point. Technically, Rose Marie Ufholtz Mumby, to the thousands of children and adults impacted by her exquisite understanding and knowledge of children she was, and will always be, "Miss Romey."
That moniker came from her 52 years, 42 as director, at Town & Country Nursery School in Palos Verdes. It's impossible to estimate the number of lives touched by Miss Romey at Town & Country and through her popular parenting classes. But her philosophy of helping children learn how to solve their own problems rather than running to a parent for answers has a certain renown across the peninsula. That's why a 35-year old alumnus of Town & Country could come across Romey at Trader Joe's and say, "Miss Romey, how are you?"
Town & Country was her life - first as a volunteer aide, then a teacher, and finally director. She constantly sought to expand her knowledge of child psychology, earning a Masters in Early Childhood Education while running the school full time. Town & Country's reputation grew and the school became, and remains, an iconic institution on the peninsula. A lottery had to be added to make it fair for every applicant to have a chance at the 105 available slots for their 3-5 year olds. Miss Romey retired as director in 2013 after 51 years spent at T&C, turning over the reins to current director Toni Graeber.
Romey was born in South Gate in 1932, attended and graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles, and later married Wayne Mumby. The couple moved to Palos Verdes Estates in 1961, the year Romey and their oldest son Jeff started with Town & Country. In addition to Jeff, the couple had two other children. Jane Mumby Hanskat lives in Park City, Utah with her husband Randy. They have two children, Harry and Jack. Scott Mumby lives in San Clemente with his wife Coleen. They also have two children, Olivia and Emily. The four grandchildren gave Miss Romey hands-on opportunities to gain a different perspective on raising children beyond the Town & Country world. Many episodes with both her own children and grandchildren made their way into Romey's parenting classes.
While osteoporosis eventually made it necessary for Romey to leave the family's beloved Via Rivera house, Romey never really left PV or Town & Country. She died peacefully in her easy chair at Aegis watching Tiger Woods playing golf, one of her favorite things to do.
The Mumby family will hold a celebration of Miss Romey's life in March or April. The date and venue are being arranged.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Dec. 19, 2019