Ronald Leo Williams was born November 20, 1936 in Detroit,

Michigan to Joseph & Mary. He passed away in his home on June 27, 2020 surrounded by the love and faith of his entire immediate family. Ron was the youngest child of four, served the Catholic church as an altar boy, attended a private Catholic high school and university

culminating in a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from The University of Detroit.

Ron moved to Los Angeles in 1959. He lived in Bel Air and subsequently Santa Monica where he met and married his wife of 58 years, Sheila, after a brief courtship typical of the times. They purchased their one & only home in Rancho Palos Verdes where they raised their two children, Gregory & Randy, on the bluffs adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. He spent substantial time with his sons coaching their baseball teams, participating in the Boy Scouts and camping in the Sierras, on canoe trips and near Ensenada at Tony's camp.

Ron made a complete career working at the Aerospace Corporation from 1962 to 1994. He employed his education to the art of building power supply systems meeting exquisitely precise voltage and current requirements necessary to condition experimental satellite payloads for the purposes of advancing space exploration, communication and weather assessment. While employed he earned a Master of Science from Loyola Marymount University.

Ron retired at the age of 58 and transitioned to his true calling,

grandfathering. This can be seen as his greatest achievement. His

ability to communicate and connect with his grandchildren was

remarkable and unsurpassed; volunteering at their schools and attending nearly every extracurricular activity in which they participated. Ron was kind, loving, encouraged self-confidence and gave guidance when needed. He was adored by all his grandchildren, and given the title, "World's Greatest Grandpa" by them.

Ron is missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and too many friends to mention. Ron truly led an amazing journey through a most wonderful life. He will be laid to rest on December 4, 2020 at Green Hills Memorial Park.



