Rosemary Ferrell (nee Carrabine)

April 11, 1924 – June 25, 2020



Rosemary Ferrell passed away on June 25, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born in Cleveland, OH, the firstborn to Rose and Joseph Carrabine. Brought up in Catholic schools, Rosemary enjoyed a sheltered life, fortunate as her father consistently had work throughout the Depression years. She loved singing around the piano with her large, extended family, which continued throughout her life in her love of Irish music, Frank Sinatra, and other folk tunes. She went on to study sociology at the Ursuline College in Cleveland. Then, she worked at the Administration and Registrar's Office of John Carroll University, where she met her much-adored husband, Jack, of course keeping a watchful eye of his grades and marks, and they married in 1950. She lived in numerous states and cities including Cleveland, Caldwell, Napoleon, and Chillicothe, OH, Racine, WI, Bartlesville, OK, and Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, each move following Jack's engineering career.

The hallmarks of Rosemary's life included numerous social functions, among her favorites, the camaraderie of Welcome Wagon, the Wagoneers, life at the marina on their boat, hosting and attending dinner parties, and wives' functions for Jack's endeavors, each peppered by the sound of her contagious laughter. Rosemary truly cherished her friendships she made and tried to maintain across the country. She traveled with Jack for both business and pleasure, seeing numerous places in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. She was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed volunteering in the various churches she attended, was a Bluebird, Campfire Girl, and Girl Scout Leader, and loved relaxing on the boat in Avalon, and Long Beach, among a plethora of marine oases from San Diego to Santa Barbara.

Her beloved husband of 64 years, Jack Ferrell (2015), her sisters, Patricia Halloran (2011), Jeanne Carrabine-Carome (2008), and brother John Carrabine (1990) preceded her in departure from this Earthly realm. She leaves behind two children, Kathleen (James) Yinger, and John (Rena) Ferrell, three grandchildren, Cynthia Ferrell, Sean Ferrell, and David Yinger, and two great-grandchildren, Caleb Ferrell, and Sloane Leiker.

For the past few years, Rosemary lived at her home in Rancho Palos Verdes with caring companions, from Always Right Home Care, too numerous to individually name, each of whom she personally treasured. We are also grateful for the work of Matrix Hospice, Dr. Mostafa Rahimi and his wonderful staff, especially nurses Elizabeth and Oksana, who provided continued support and comfort care for Rosemary. Each caregiver and nurse must know that their work, companionship, and care was, and always will be, profoundly appreciated.

Within our hearts we will love and cherish the fond memories we have shared with Rosemary as the foundation of our relationships with her. For, through these memories, we may honor the true essence of her being.

A Rosary, Blessing and Mass was held on July 2, 2020 at Saint John Fisher Catholic Church in Rancho Palos Verdes CA, before she returned to Cleveland. A Funeral at Communion of Saints Parish St. Ann Church in Cleveland Heights, OH, and burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH was held July 7, 2020.

