1/1
SHIRLEY PAOLUCCI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
11/21/1929 – 9/16/2020
Shirley (Henderson) Paolucci passed away peacefully at home in Palos Verdes surrounded by family at the age of 90. She was a beloved wife, mom to six boys, former flight attendant and travel agent. She was born and raised in Ohio with her mother and two sisters. Having never been on a plane before but with a travel bug that lasted throughout her life, she attended flight attendant training in 1948 and was hired by TWA, working routes between Chicago and the East Coast. She met the love of her life Ron through a fellow flight attendant, and he arranged to fly her route to see her again, sealing the deal. They were married four months later, and together 69 years. After honeymooning in Paris, they moved to New York City and later Grand Rapids, Michigan before moving to Palos Verdes with their six sons in 1973, where they have resided ever since. Shirley was active throughout her life, enjoying both tennis and golf. She and Ron loved to travel and visited 55 countries over the course of her lifetime. However, her greatest joy was her family - caring for them, and hosting them for family gatherings every opportunity she could.
She is survived by her husband Ron, their sons Dave, Ronald Jr.,
Mark, Tom, Patrick and Michael, and their 15 grandchildren and
five great-grandchildren. Her family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony at St. Lawrence Martyrs Catholic Church in Redondo
Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved