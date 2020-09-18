SHIRLEY PAOLUCCI

11/21/1929 – 9/16/2020
Shirley (Henderson) Paolucci passed away peacefully at home in Palos Verdes surrounded by family at the age of 90. She was a beloved wife, mom to six boys, former flight attendant and travel agent. She was born and raised in Ohio with her mother and two sisters. Having never been on a plane before but with a travel bug that lasted throughout her life, she attended flight attendant training in 1948 and was hired by TWA, working routes between Chicago and the East Coast. She met the love of her life Ron through a fellow flight attendant, and he arranged to fly her route to see her again, sealing the deal. They were married four months later, and together 69 years. After honeymooning in Paris, they moved to New York City and later Grand Rapids, Michigan before moving to Palos Verdes with their six sons in 1973, where they have resided ever since. Shirley was active throughout her life, enjoying both tennis and golf. She and Ron loved to travel and visited 55 countries over the course of her lifetime. However, her greatest joy was her family - caring for them, and hosting them for family gatherings every opportunity she could.
She is survived by her husband Ron, their sons Dave, Ronald Jr.,
Mark, Tom, Patrick and Michael, and their 15 grandchildren and
five great-grandchildren. Her family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony at St. Lawrence Martyrs Catholic Church in Redondo
Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org.