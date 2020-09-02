1/1
WILLIAM A KARAMBELAS
William A. Karambelas
June 6, 1966 – August 20, 2020
Born in Minnesota, "Bill" was a long time resident of Palos Verdes Estates and attended PV High. He would later graduate from USC with a degree in Business and began his career in the Technology and Energy sectors.
He always had a fondness for Palos Verdes and would frequently make return trips to see what he considered his home, despite also living in Orange County, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii. He had a love of travel, the mountains and the ocean.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and is survived by his son, William, and his siblings Lisa and John and his nieces and nephews Cameron, Chloe, Hadley, Max and Jordan.

Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Into God’s Loving Arms...Because of His Gift of Grace.
Kimberly Karambelas
