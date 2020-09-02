William A. Karambelas

June 6, 1966 – August 20, 2020

Born in Minnesota, "Bill" was a long time resident of Palos Verdes Estates and attended PV High. He would later graduate from USC with a degree in Business and began his career in the Technology and Energy sectors.

He always had a fondness for Palos Verdes and would frequently make return trips to see what he considered his home, despite also living in Orange County, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii. He had a love of travel, the mountains and the ocean.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and is survived by his son, William, and his siblings Lisa and John and his nieces and nephews Cameron, Chloe, Hadley, Max and Jordan.



