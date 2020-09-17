William D. Simpson

A Tribute



William D. Simpson, longtime resident of

Rancho Palos Verdes, born on September 19th 1931, father to Lisa, father-in-law to Mike, grandfather to Caleigh and Caden, husband to the late, great Beatrice Simpson, brother, uncle and friend, died on August 9th 2020.

Mr. Simpson, part of the pantheon of parents never to be called by their first names, showed me a different model of how an adult can be with children. He delighted in the things that we did; waterskiing, remote controlled anything, magical drinking birds. He conferred on us, especially his daughter, Lisa, a competence we didn't have and a confidence that the shortfalls wouldn't come at too high a cost. He liked Twinkies, too, enough to have them shipped every month on Amazon subscription, the last box arriving a few days after he died.

He read widely, biographies of Trotsky and Jane Fonda sharing space on the shelves with topical books on history and politics and my personal favorites from the business scandal genre, Liar's Poker and Den of Thieves. He loved classical music, especially Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov and here, as in literature, enjoyed music across a wide spectrum with Korngold in the queue next to show tunes and all things Andrew Lloyd Weber. Popular culture was not off limits; he watched Shark Tank, and we shared a dislike for Mr. Wonderful, both of us put off by his arrogance and insults.

In earlier days, he owned and trained horses and had a fair number of winners, judging from the photos on the walls of the office downstairs. He left that occupation at some point; he was the parent who was always around when Lisa and I went to her house after school, working on his gliders and model airplanes, while Mrs. Simpson made the ascendance of a female executive look natural and normal.

It's hard to untangle what I remember and what was learned after Mr. Simpson left us with the remnants of his long life. In addition to gliders and drones, he amassed large numbers of flashlights, nail files, desk clocks and reading glasses. His dress suits were hung from special hangers and wrinkle free. We came across his trademark blue turtleneck sweater and 5 more behind that one still in their packaging, waiting for the next round of raucous Simpson family gatherings, the ones I most remember in that house, where everyone was warm and welcoming, gabbing and gathering up delicacies from the trays of food arrayed on all available surfaces.

He left us without explanation or warning, to sort through the rubble looking for clues, to find compassion for the man we knew our whole lives, to wonder at the mysteries and intricacies in all of us, and to bind insight and understanding together with our sadness and love and loss.

When we were children, Mr. Simpson treated us as complete, complex and capable beings. What he left us is a model for how to treat each other throughout our lives, transcending age and aging, a final beacon to guide us onward. On Saturday, he would have turned 89.

Bon voyage Mr. Simpson.



