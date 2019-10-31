|
William Jack Parker, a 57-year resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, California passed away on October 8, 2019 in Torrance, California.
Bill was born in Trinidad, Colorado on August 22, 1929 to Elsie and Robert Parker, a stockman. Bill was their much-beloved third son. His brothers Robert and Ted predeceased him. Having been born during the great depression, Bill experienced a life of hard work, reinvention and renewal as his family was forced to abandon their cattle ranch during the dustbowl and move first to Texas, then Florida, Washington State and finally California where his father founded a construction company and built houses in the inland empire after World War II.
Bill was a patriot, and after high school, he enlisted in the Air Force to serve his country during the Korean War. He became a radar technician in the Air Force which later led him to a successful 37-year career at ITT Gilfillan in Van Nuys, California. In 1954, after having served in the Air Force for four years, Bill met his beloved wife Patt. They were married shortly thereafter in 1955. Bill was, above all, devoted to his family. He loved nothing more than having his immediate and extended family together to celebrate notable occasions.
Bill fulfilled his life-long dream of becoming a private pilot and spent 30 years flying his Piper Cherokee both for pleasure and as a member of the Civil Air Patrol Squadron 129 in Torrance.
He and his wife were avid travelers and traveled the world for business and pleasure. He was a member of LA Southwest Guide Dog Puppy Raisers. He was a quiet, kind man who loved his family, friends, colleagues, country and his life. He loved the Palos Verdes Peninsula, its proximity to the ocean, beautiful vistas and open spaces. He was an avid body surfer and enjoyed bringing his family to the beach to play in the waves.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patt, daughters Heather Jones and Liz Satterthwaite, grandchildren Lauren Jones, Andrew Jones, Catherine Jones, Ella Satterthwaite and Conner Satterthwaite, sons-in-law Evan Jones, and Robert Satterthwaite, niece-in law Gail Parker and niece Polly Horne, grandnieces Anastasia Tompkins, Samantha Horne and Alexis Horne and grandnephews Robert Parker, and David Horne and great grandnephew Phillip Stralco Jr.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Palos Verdes Estates, California on November 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, CA. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Oct. 31, 2019