Zafirah Kaila Atinuke Abdulrahoof was born on September 12, 1995 in Palos Verdes, CA. She was a Palos Verdes Peninsula High School panther, and went on to graduate from Allegheny College in 2019 with a degree in neuroscience.

While at school, Zafirah was a member of Alpha Phi Omega (APO) a national co-ed service fraternity, Women's Rugby (DII) Club, editor of Allegheny Review the National Undergraduate Literary Journal and editor of Overkill Literary Journal. She was also an active and dedicated member of CHAPS (Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program) and often volunteered working with animals. Throughout her lifetime, Zafirah won awards for her community service, her scholarship, her athleticism and her innovation. After graduating, Zafirah moved around and landed in Boston, Massachusetts. There, Zafirah began working for Boston Children's Hospital as a clinical research assistant.

Always thinking of others, Zafirah had a huge heart with a lot of love to give. She loved people and accepted people as they were. Zafirah was intelligent and radiant and a goofball. She loved nature, she loved animals and she had several dogs and cats and mice within her lifetime. She loved to play soccer, she was an amazing rugby player and she even threw shot-put. She was an amazing artist, and an even more brilliant scientist. She loved to write, draw, play ukulele, sing and create poetry but she also loved to research, code and do science experiments. Zafirah was multifaceted, and she felt most at home with people within the LGBTQ+ community. She had dreams of traveling the world often, creating very little waste and living off of the land.

Zafirah died suddenly on August 22, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts at

the age of 24. Zafirah is survived by her mother, Aminat Abdulrahoof, her sister Ruqayyah Abdulrahoof, and her two brothers Abdul Abdulrahoof and Wajid Abdulrahoof. She is preceded in death by her father, Bamidele Tola Abdulrahoof.

A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Green

Hills Memorial Park and will be live streamed on Facebook. Pastor Dipo

will officiate the ceremony.



