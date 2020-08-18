Marjorie J. Myers

November 12, 1931 - August 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND - Marjorie J. Myers, 88, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm, Thursday at The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106-7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Marjorie was born on November 12, 1931 in Rock Island, a daughter of Joseph and Edith (Biscontine) Nonnenmann. She married Merle Myers on January 31, 1951 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1988. Marjorie was a homemaker. In later years, she worked for the Two Rivers YMCA as part of their Before and After School Care Program. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Marjorie enjoyed playing BINGO and racquetball. She especially enjoyed children and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Myers, Rock Island, Michael Myers, Rock Island and Nancy (Mark) Blair, Rock Island; grandchildren, Jeremy Myers, Sarah Blair, Chad Blair, Gina Blair; great grandchildren, Haley, Alexander, Chase, Tanner, Mason, Spencer, and Abbie; siblings, Norma DeMuynck, Rock Island, Gloria Wood, Moline and Anita Woest, Troy, Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle; siblings, Joseph Nonnenmann, Charles Nonnenmann, Mary Nonnenmann, Cecelia Locke and Ernest Nonnenmann

