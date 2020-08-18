1/
Martin Navarro
Martin Navarro

May 4, 1922 - August 10, 2020

MOLINE - Martin Navarro, 98, of Moline, passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020, at his son Ramon and Mary Navarro's home.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at esterdahl.com. A drive by visitation will be held from 3-6pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 6601 38th Avenue Moline, IL. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Mausoleum. Military honors will be conducted. Memorials may be made to the family to distribute at a later date.

To Ramon and Mary for fulfilling his promise to Mom that Dad would be taken care of until his final days. A special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for their care.

Martin was born on May 4, 1922 in Moline, the son of Geronimo and Maria (Davila) Navarro. He married Julia V. Garnica on June 12, 1942, in Davenport, IA. She preceded him in death February 7, 2009. Martin served in the U.S. Army from 1942-1945. He was a D-Day survivor on Omaha Beach, Operation Tiger. Martin served as Post Commander VFW 8890. He was the Quarter Master Los Amigo Drum and Bugle Corp. Martin attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Moline. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. Martin loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Monica "Mo" Howarth, Moline, Gloria "Glo" (Ted) Girton Logan, Moline, Ramon (Mary) Navarro, East Moline, David (Becky) Navarro, Moline, Daniel Navarro Sr., Woodburn, IN, and Patricia (Mariano) Acosta, Moline, 14 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, brother, Andrika "Hank" Navarro, East Moline, and his adopted dog Max.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia; son, Ricardo Navarro; parents; daughter-in-law, Patricia Navarro; son-in-law, Donald Howarth; brothers, Joe and Angel; and sisters, Antonia and Virginia.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.



Published in Dispatch Argus on Aug. 18, 2020.
