Pendings for today Tuesday August 18 2020
Teri P. Dean, 66, of Coal Valley, IL, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity West in Rock Island, IL. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL.

Beverly Ellen Dittmar of Freeport, previously of Elizabeth, Illinois died Saturday August 15, 2020 at Manor Court Nursing Center, Freeport, Illinois. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, Illinois.

DeLoris M. Goodrow, age 91, of East Moline, formerly of Savanna, died Saturday, August 15th, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, IL.

Beverly J. Sheesley, 90, of Moline, died, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Ruby Wright, 86, of Rock Island, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.



Published in Dispatch Argus on Aug. 18, 2020.
