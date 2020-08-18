Ronald Griffin

August 18, 1941 - August 14, 2020

MILAN - Ronald Griffin, 78, of Milan, passed away Friday August 14, 2020 at his home.

Services will be 1:00pm Thursday August 20, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 12:00pm to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to The Salvation Army or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan IL.

Ronald was born on August 18, 1941 in Moline, IL, the son of Elmer and Constance (Miles) Griffin. He married Claudia Betcher on June 6, 1964 in Rock Island. He was a United States Army Veteran.

Mr. Griffin had been employed at Deere & Company as a forms analyst until his retirement. He had later owned his own business providing forms to local businesses.

Ronald was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed drawing, teaching, mentoring, working on cars, WWII aircraft, reading, fishing, and Scouting. He was always positive when it seemed impossible and had a witty sense of humor that brought joy to those who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Claudia, Milan; children, Christine (Randall) DeVoss, Rock Island, Marc (Dana) Griffin, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Seth Lubben, Rock Island, Sara (Adam) Bebernes, Oskaloosa, IA, Sydney Griffin, Kansas City, MO; great grandchild Harley Marie Bebernes, and brother, David (Rita) Griffin, Milan.

