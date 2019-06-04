Home

Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Ada E (McKinney) Perez


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ada E (McKinney) Perez Obituary
Ada E. Perez age 78, passed away in Clovis NM on Sunday June 2, 2019 following an extended illness.
Ada was born May 18, 1941 in Tucumcari NM to Floyd and Leona McKinney. She had a career in taking care
of special needs children for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Surviving Ada is her husband Joe of the home. Her children – Tara Wallace and Tommy and
Dean Latham. One brother Roy McKinney.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Friday morning June 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the
Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor John Hinze of the First Baptist Church officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on June 12, 2019
