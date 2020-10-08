1/1
Albert Joseph Garcia
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Joseph Garcia, 55, passed away suddenly on September 16th 2020, at his home in Amarillo, Texas.
Memorial graveside service will be held Friday, September 25th at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church, 321 East Center Tucumcari, N.M. 88401 followed by a reception at the Fairfield Inn at 1901 S Mountain Rd Tucumcari NM 88401. Interment will be at Tucumcari Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.
Albert was a devoted father and grandfather. He was also a devout Christian.
He enjoyed playing poker with his friends and cheering for the Raiders.
He overcame many obstacles in his life and used those experiences to help many others get through their own struggles. He was active in the church and was a true friend and source of inspiration to everyone he met.
He loved and prayed constantly. He knew our only hope and salvation was a relationship with the Lord. We know he is safe in the loving arms of Christ free from sickness and pain he is free and smiling suffering no more. Psalm 139:16
Albert is survived by his father, Juan Sanchez; and his four children, Stephanie Smith, Rachel Garcia, Amanda Garcia, and Joseph Garcia; 9 grandchildren; 4 sisters; and 3 brothers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Sanchez; father, Albert Garcia; and sister, Angela Garcia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quay County Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved