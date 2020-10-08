1/1
Albert Joseph Garcia
1964 - 2020
Albert Joseph Garcia, 55, passed away suddenly on September 16th 2020, at his home in Amarillo, Texas.
Memorial graveside service will be held Friday, September 25th at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church, 321 East Center Tucumcari, N.M. 88401 followed by a reception at the Fairfield Inn at 1901 S Mountain Rd Tucumcari NM 88401. Interment will be at Tucumcari Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.
Albert was a devoted father and grandfather. He was also a devout Christian.
He enjoyed playing poker with his friends and cheering for the Raiders.
He overcame many obstacles in his life and used those experiences to help many others get through their own struggles. He was active in the church and was a true friend and source of inspiration to everyone he met.
He loved and prayed constantly. He knew our only hope and salvation was a relationship with the Lord. We know he is safe in the loving arms of Christ free from sickness and pain he is free and smiling suffering no more. Psalm 139:16
Albert is survived by his father, Juan Sanchez; and his four children, Stephanie Smith, Rachel Garcia, Amanda Garcia, and Joseph Garcia; 9 grandchildren; 4 sisters; and 3 brothers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Sanchez; father, Albert Garcia; and sister, Angela Garcia.


Published in Quay County Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Too my niece's Stephanie,Racheal,Amanda and my nephew Joey I remember & I'm sure you all do too ,all the good times that your dad (&mom too) and all of us shared together when you all were little and even after .... Your dad still kept in touch with us all and we made great memories still.He was an amazing person ,he came so far in life and was an inspiration to all of us. We love you all so much & we're praying for the greif you are going through at this very difficult time but I hope you rest assurred knowing that the Angels in Heaven are are joyfully singing as they receive your dad into God's great kingdom & we will see him& all be together again someday. With all our love always Auntie Glenda ,grama ,Silver ,Favian &Michael R.I.P Joey
Glenda Garcia
Family
September 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Margaret Lovato
Family
September 23, 2020
I only remember meeting Joe on one visit to Canton, Ohio. I preached over three days and Joe was faithful to come each time. I was experiencing some pain in my body at the time and Joe, knowing more about pain himself than I have ever known, was concerned and caring to the extent that he gave me some of his own medication. It was obvious that his faith was not just a doctrine in his head but Life in his heart. I am very grateful for the good memory and the example of Christ he lived out before me.
Andrew Giles
Friend
September 22, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss my nieces and nephews your father was an exceptional man a great brother-in-law and a good son in Christ he was always trying to be a good person and I was was a good person may you rest in peace Joey I love you forever till we meet again brother love your sister Debbie
Fro
. Joe M Garcia father in law Debbie Garcia her children Charlie Joseph and Emilio and their families
Debbie Garcia
Family
September 22, 2020
Our prayers go out to our cousin Alberts family. May they find peace in knowing he is at peace with our lord.
From Ted Gonzales and family
Ted Gonzales
Family
September 22, 2020
Stephanie, Rachel, Amanda, and Joey - Always remember that your dad loved you. He's looking down and smiling upon you all - Hes free from pain. He will be missed by so many.
JUAN Sanchez
Brother
September 22, 2020
We so loved Joe. We missed him when he moved from the Ohio and will continue to miss him. I am glad he isn't suffering. Praying for you his precious family. Sandy and Mike Triplett.
Sandy Triplett
Friend
September 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to my brothers family and his grandkids . My you Rest In Peace ! I will missed big brother
Valerie DeLuna
Family
September 22, 2020
May you rest in peace my prayers are with you & ur family
Patricia Garcia
Family
September 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Joe was a very sweet and kind soul.
Tracy Ousley
Friend
