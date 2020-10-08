Albert Joseph Garcia, 55, passed away suddenly on September 16th 2020, at his home in Amarillo, Texas.

Memorial graveside service will be held Friday, September 25th at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church, 321 East Center Tucumcari, N.M. 88401 followed by a reception at the Fairfield Inn at 1901 S Mountain Rd Tucumcari NM 88401. Interment will be at Tucumcari Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Albert was a devoted father and grandfather. He was also a devout Christian.

He enjoyed playing poker with his friends and cheering for the Raiders.

He overcame many obstacles in his life and used those experiences to help many others get through their own struggles. He was active in the church and was a true friend and source of inspiration to everyone he met.

He loved and prayed constantly. He knew our only hope and salvation was a relationship with the Lord. We know he is safe in the loving arms of Christ free from sickness and pain he is free and smiling suffering no more. Psalm 139:16

Albert is survived by his father, Juan Sanchez; and his four children, Stephanie Smith, Rachel Garcia, Amanda Garcia, and Joseph Garcia; 9 grandchildren; 4 sisters; and 3 brothers.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Sanchez; father, Albert Garcia; and sister, Angela Garcia.





