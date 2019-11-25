|
|
Alberto F. Lucero age 92, was peacefully called home by our Lord on November 23, 2019, in Tucumcari NM surrounded by his loved ones. Albert was born October 21, 1927, to Remigio and Zenaida (Otero) Lucero in Tucumcari NM. He served in the US Army, later the US Air Force.
On December 31, 1954, he married his loving wife of 57 years, Alvira Lucero. He is preceded in
death by his wife Alvira, his parents Remigio and Zenaida Lucero, his brothers Don Lucero, Adolfo Lucero, Eloy and wife Della , Alfredo and wife Dolores Lucero, Mere Lucero, Frank and wife Pime Lucero.
Surviving Alberto is his daughter Loretta Lucero & husband Chris Ortiz of Tucumcari. Granddaughters -Felicia Ortiz of Tucumcari and Kristal Ortiz of Albuquerque NM, great grandchildren Gabby and George Gutierrez of Tucumcari and Ari and Sonny Estrada of Albuquerque along with numerous nieces and nephews. Two sisters in Law Marcella Lucero (Don) of Las Cruces and Beatrice Lucero & Mere Lucero of Tucumcari.
Rosary will be recited on Tuesday evening November 26, 2019, in the Dunn Memorial Chapel at 7:00 PM Mass of the Resurrection will be offered on Wednesday November 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the St.Anne's Catholic Church. Pall Bearers will be George Gutierrez III, Sonny Estrada, Robert Lucero, Eddie Lucero, Ronnie Lucero, Leroy Lucero, Lawrence Lucero, Gary Lucero and Gene Lucero. Interment will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 27, 2019