Anita Aragon
1952 - 2020
Anita was born August 18th, 1952, and left this world with her husband at her side on March 27, 2020. Anita married my brother Tony Aragon Jr. and became my sister. A wonderful person who comforted my mother as she was passing. An act for which I could never repay. There will never be another person as she. Full of heart and compassion, band aid in hand for a little finger in need. There was never a wound her brownies could not heal, much less the magic of her potato salad. She helped with sans a single prompt when anyone needed help with children, and they all remember the chant of "up and at them". She loved them as her own. The world is a sadder place without her smiles and laughter. The world is a much richer place having known her presence. Born to Margarito and Gloria Montoya on August 18th, 1952, she already was an Aragon by heritage but again by love. Brought into the fold of my family she will forever be missed. We all love you eternally.
She is survived by two of the most wonderful children she could have asked for, Tony Aragon III and wife Perlita and doting daughter Denise Aragon. My nephew and nieces, dearest in my heart, I love you. She is also survived by four grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; the rest of the Aragon clan, Mother, Gloria; one brother, Tony; and four sisters Barbara, Emily, Liz, and little sister, Henrietta.
I know the love and devotion you bestowed upon us will never be ignored or forgotten.

With all my love.

Rosary at 1491 S. Grove St. 9/17/2020 6:00pm
Mass at St. Annes 9/18/2020 10:00am

Published in Quay County Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
