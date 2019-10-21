|
|
Antonio J. Apodaca age 71, life time Tucumcari NM resident passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday October 19, 2019.
Antonio was born March 19, 1948, in Tucumcari NM to Antonio and Olympia Apodaca. Tony attended and graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1967. He received his Masters as a counselor and was a counselor in the Tucumcari School System. He was a veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict serving in the US Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Surviving Antonio J Apodaca are his siblings Gloria Salas, Mary Otero, Manuel Apodaca & Helen, Juan Apodaca & Susie, Bobby Apodaca, Donna Apodaca and Barbara Jimenez & Raymond along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday morning October 24, 2019, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10:00 AM with Mass of the Resurrection to follow in the ST. Anne's Catholic Church on Thursday at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Paul Gallegos, Steve Otero, Raymond Jimenez Jr. Daniel Lopez, Joseph Cortez, Felix Apodaca and Martin Martinez.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 23, 2019