Arlyn Wade Mitchell age 31, went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning February 7, 2020, in Fort Worth Texas following an extended illness.
Arlyn was born February 14, 1988, in Raton, New Mexico. He had been making his home
in Monahans Texas. He was a member of the Baptist Church. He was a Pipeline Strawboss in the Petroleum Industry but still loved his cowboy way of life.
Surviving Arlyn are his parents, Roy and Susan Mitchell of the Mosquero NM area; his sister, Ludy Hawthorne & husband Patrick of Monahans, TX; Ludy's children, Mya, Casen, Harper and Haisley; his uncle, Buck & wife Sharon of Melrose NM;
his aunts, Ann Ayres & Jim of Bridgeport, Texas and Sue Hare & Sandy of Canyon, Texas; his grandmother, Crystel Terry of Tucumcari NM. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen in 2009.
Services celebrating his life will be Saturday February 15, 2020 in the Mosquero School Gymnasium beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the family plot of the Mosquero Cemetery at Mosquero New Mexico.
Friends and family are invited to go and read Arlyn's Blog at justarlys.com. The family suggests for those who wish, donations may be made in loving memory of Arlyn Mitchell to South Side Baptist Church Youth Group at Monahans, Texas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Clovis News Journal and Quay County Sun on Feb. 12, 2020