Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlyn Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlyn Wade Mitchell


1988 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlyn Wade Mitchell Obituary
Arlyn Wade Mitchell age 31, went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning February 7, 2020, in Fort Worth Texas following an extended illness.
Arlyn was born February 14, 1988, in Raton, New Mexico. He had been making his home
in Monahans Texas. He was a member of the Baptist Church. He was a Pipeline Strawboss in the Petroleum Industry but still loved his cowboy way of life.
Surviving Arlyn are his parents, Roy and Susan Mitchell of the Mosquero NM area; his sister, Ludy Hawthorne & husband Patrick of Monahans, TX; Ludy's children, Mya, Casen, Harper and Haisley; his uncle, Buck & wife Sharon of Melrose NM;
his aunts, Ann Ayres & Jim of Bridgeport, Texas and Sue Hare & Sandy of Canyon, Texas; his grandmother, Crystel Terry of Tucumcari NM. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen in 2009.
Services celebrating his life will be Saturday February 15, 2020 in the Mosquero School Gymnasium beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the family plot of the Mosquero Cemetery at Mosquero New Mexico.
Friends and family are invited to go and read Arlyn's Blog at justarlys.com. The family suggests for those who wish, donations may be made in loving memory of Arlyn Mitchell to South Side Baptist Church Youth Group at Monahans, Texas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Clovis News Journal and Quay County Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -