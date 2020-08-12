Bettie Madge Horton Wood, 92, passed peacefully, on Tuesday July 21, 2020, in Dalhart, Texas.

Bettie Wood was born on Monday, November 28, 1927, to Tom and Anna Horton in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

Bettie had been a resident at Coon Memorial Nursing home since 2014 after suffering a stroke. Bettie, the youngest of four children, grew up on the Bell Ranch and Horton Ranch south of Tucumcari, New Mexico. She was a cowgirl and tomboy in every sense of the word. She was strong, fearless, a skilled horsewoman and won many awards showing her dad's Hereford cattle in county and state fairs. She had a great love for the outdoors, a passion for hunting, fishing, and gardening. She also loved to cook. She was always looking for her next adventure. Bettie was a free spirit and had a gypsy soul. She never stayed in one place for too long and left a mark wherever she went. She always had a story to tell and lived life to the fullest.

Bettie leaves behind a son, Howard Andrews (Marcy), a daughter; Mary "Bebee" Simpson, a daughter-in-law; Bonnie Andrews, 7 grandchildren; Shawna Skidmore (Phillip), Chris Andrews (Angie), Kent Andrews (Julie), Lisa White (Randy), Renae Lenz (Patrick), Matt Simpson, Todd Simpson (Dee Dee), 20 great grandchildren, 9 great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Tom and Anna Horton, brothers; T.J. and Lonnie Horton, sister; Mary Booth, son; Harold Andrews, grandson; Eric Andrews, great grandson; David Nixon, husband; Monty Wesley, and her much loved canary, Pinky.

The family of Bettie would like to thank the many nurses and staff of Coon Memorial Nursing Home and Dalhart Hospice for the compassionate care Bettie received. Due to COVID-19, a family celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Bettie to:



Dalhart Hospice

1422 Denver Ave.

Dalhart, Texas 79022



