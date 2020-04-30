|
Betty Anne Hagelgantz, of Tucumcari, NM made her way to Heaven on April 9, 2020, at BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, TX., after a long illness.
Betty was born on February 11, 1954, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Norman and Dora Hagen. She was married to Richard (Rick) Lee Hagelgantz on July 12, 1987, in Arizona.
Betty loved meeting and visiting with people, so her chosen profession was as a waitress, and she did so until retiring because of health reasons. She loved crafting, knitting and her fur babies, Cherish and Molly, as well all that came before. She has many grand puppies that she was so proud of as well.
She was proceeded in death by her Loving Husband, Rick Hagelgantz, her parents Norman and Dora Hagen, and two brothers, Rodney Dale Hagen and John Norman Hagen.
She is survived by her daughter Melissa Lynn, grand-daughter April Lynn of California, sister Patricia (Thomas) Sliva of Wisconsin, and her nieces and nephews, and of course her fur babies, Cherish and Molly, as well as a plethora of friends she considered family. Far too many names to list individually and each know who you are.
Betty's family would sincerely like to thank Dr. Kari Alan, Dr's and Nurses at Rust Presbyterian Hospital in Rio Rancho, NM, Dr's and Nurses at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, Dr's and Nurses at Trigg Memorial Hospital in Tucumcari, NM, Dr's and Nurses at Northwest Texas Hospital, and certainly the staff at BSA Hospice in Amarillo, for all the special care they provided for Betty.
Also a special thank you to her Church Family at Temple Baptist Church in Tucumcari, NM, and all her wonderful caring friends for all of their prayers.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services, but there will be a Celebration of Life Dinner at an undetermined date in the future.
Published in the Quay County Sun on May 6, 2020