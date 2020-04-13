|
Betty June Barber age 84, Logan NM resident, passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020, following an extended illness.
Betty was born in Borger, Texas to Ronald and June Bennett on May 23, 1935. They moved to Porter, NM where she met Irven Barber and they married on June 16, 1953, in Tucumcari, NM with them moving to Mont Rose, Colorado where they started their family and lived 9 years there before moving back to New Mexico where they farmed and ranched in Quay County and raised 4 of their children before moving to Texas where they had another son. Her husband Irven passed away in 2009. Betty then moved back to Logan to spend the remainder of her life there.
Surviving Betty are her children, Rob Barber & Cindy of Logan, Tommy Barber of Gruver, Texas, and Gayland Barber & wife Tonya of Sanger, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; her sister, Delane Morgan & husband Leroy of Mt. Pleasant Tx; her brother, Wayne Bennett & wife Sandy of Canyon City, Colorado; along with many nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; by her husband of 56 years Irven; by one sister, Shirley Hoadly; by two daughters, Danna Kay Barber and Karen Foster; by one son, Wayne Barber; by four
grandchildren, Cody Barber, Trent Barber, Coler Barber and Delanie Marie Barber.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Wednesday April 15, 2020, in the Logan Cemetery at Logan, New Mexico beginning at 10:00 AM with Pastor Steve Kulback, minister of the Logan First Baptist Church officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 15, 2020