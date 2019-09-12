|
Betty L. Bruhn age 88, passed away in Logan, NM on Wednesday September 11, 2019, following
an extended illness.
Betty was born November 30, 1930, at Lelia Lake,Texas to James and Jewel Kirk. She will be remembered with her active involvement with Bruhn Enterprises at Logan NM for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Logan NM.
Surviving Betty are her children, Tim Bruhn & Frankie, Randy Bruhn & Teressa, Edwin Bruhn & Jeanne, Ernie Bruhn & Shirley, Teresa Mitchell & Steve and Sandra Terry & Ray; her sisters, Jo Evelyn Morton and JoAnn La Munyon. Also surviving are 16 Grandchildren and 27 Great Grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest in 1985, by her parents, by 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Services celebrating her life will be Saturday morning September 14, 2019, in the First Baptist Church in Logan, New Mexico, beginning at 10:00 AM with interment to follow in the Logan Cemetery at Logan, New Mexico. Her grandchildren that she loved so much will serve as pall bearers.
The family asks that for those who wish, donations may be made to Tucumcari Helping Hands Hospice, to your favorite church or to in loving memory of Betty Bruhn.
Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Sept. 18, 2019