Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
Beverly J (Dow) Dean


1959 - 2019
Beverly J (Dow) Dean Obituary
Beverly J. Dow Dean, age 60, long time Tucumcari, NM Resident passed away in Amarillo, Texas, on Monday August 12, 2019.
Beverly was born June 9, 1959, in Tucumcari, NM. She Graduated Tucumcari High School and attended NMSU, Amarillo College & Mesa Lands Community College.
Surviving Beverly J. Dow Dean is her son Derek Lansbury and wife Rachel of Amarillo Tx, her brother Jerry Dow and wife Laura of Albuquerque, NM & grandchildren Robert, Kylee, Matthew & Levi. She was preceded in death by her son Michael J. Dabau, her parents James & Barbara Dow & her brother James A. Dow Jr.
Services celebrating her life will be Friday August 16, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM in the Dunn Memorial Chapel. Pastor John Barrett of the center street United Methodist Church of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Interment will be in the family plot of the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family has requested donations to: Paw's & Claws, P.O. Box 143, Tucumcari, New Mexico, 88401 in Lieu of flowers or cards.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
