|
|
Graveside services for Billie Jo Heisch, 87, currently of Albuquerque, will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Portales Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Fox officiating. All of her family members will be honorary pallbearers.
Billie Jo Heisch was born April 22, 1932, in Plainview, TX to the home of Zeta Esther (Dollins) and John Andrew Newman, and died early on the morning of January 16, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. On November 1, 1948, she was married to Paul Ray "Cotton" Heisch. The couple was blessed with two sons. In 1957, the family moved from Portales to make their home in the Gallup area. Mrs. Heisch worked for many years as a cook at the Continental Divide Training Center for the US Forest Service.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Rick and Kathleen Heisch of Continental Divide, NM and Dickie Heisch of Albuquerque; three grandchildren, Deanne (Bryan) Silva of Gallup, NM, Brent (Trish) Heisch of Albuquerque, NM and Alex Eldred of San Antonio, TX; five great-grandchildren, Katlynn Silva, Shelby Silva, Ryleigh Silva, Ryan Heisch and Zefan Heisch; and a sister and brother-in-law, Johnnie Mae and Leflar Turner of Portales.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Louise Richardson who died December 22, 2000, and "Mutt" Jennings who died January 14, 2002, and by her beloved husband, "Cotton" Heisch who died June 11, 1998.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 19, 2020