Blanton Morrison, age 79 of Logan NM, beloved father of Lewis C. Morrison went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020.

He was born on June 10, 1941, in Brownfield, TX. Blanton Served in the U.S. Navy as a See Bee aboard the U.S.S. Lyman K Swenson and was stationed at Point Mugu, CA. After his service, he returned home to the family farm in Nara Visa, NM. Blanton was employed by the Quay County Road Department for 27 years. He was well known for his work ethic and his ability to maintain county roads while operating the county motor grader.

Blanton is survived by his son, Lewis C. Morrison (Mary Lee); his 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings; Alice J. McMillan of Bellingham, WA, Doug Morrison of Aztec, NM, and Martha Mungia of Stratford, TX; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

Arrangements for the family are being handled by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services, 4207 SW 21st Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106. Blanton will be cremated, with no memorial services planned due to Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Blanton Morrison to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store