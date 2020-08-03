1/
Bob Huff
1936 - 2020
Bob Huff passed from this life June 15, 2020 in Raymondville, Texas where he and his wife, Jo Ann, made their home for the past several years.
He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on January 17, 1936. His parents were Hoy B. Huff, Sr. and Pauline "Polly" Huff Fleming. Bob graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1954 and then joined the U.S. Army. He retired after 32 years with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where he had many important assignments that kept him well traveled. He was an excellent cook and a caring caregiver. He always enjoyed returning to his hometown for the Rattler Reunion.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Haines Huff, a stepson, Tim Bowman; and recently a second stepson Rick Hedgecock. He is survived by two daughters Saundra Cross and husband Mike and Elaine Wetmore and husband Mark, both of Needles, CA; two stepsons Joe Hedgecock and wife Terri of Munds Park, AZ; and Bobby Bowman and wife Delores of Lufkin, TX. He is also survived by eight grandchildren Michelle Smith and husband Jay; Michael Cross; Justin Hedgecock and wife Allisen; Danny Hedgecock; Melina Bowman; Cecelia Bowman; Isabella Bowman; Chad H. Cole; and seven great-grandchildren. Two sisters-in-law survive, Evelyn Haines Register and Edna Ruth Haines Blasingame, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including Jeannette Maddaford and Thelma Jo Riddle of Tucumcari.
A family graveside service will be held for Bob and Jo Ann Huff, Rick Hedgecock, and Tim Bowman at Tucumcari Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Social distancing will be observed.

Published in Quay County Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
