Bruce W. Nutt age 67, passed away in Tucumcari NM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Bruce was born May 11, 1952, in Tucumcari NM to Thomas and Betty Nutt. He attended and graduated from the Tucumcari High School. For a number of years he worked as a florist in Albuquerque and later on he owned and operated Floral Shop in New York City, New York. Upon returning to Tucumcari he worked as the Curator for the Tucumcari Historical Museum for a number of years.
Surviving Bruce is his mother, Betty of Tucumcari; his sister, Sandra and brother in law Nick of Colorado; and niece, Mel along with numerous cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Nutt.
Graveside services celebrating his life will be Thursday morning February 20, 2020, in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery beginning at 11:00 AM. Following his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Feb. 19, 2020