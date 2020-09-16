1/1
Bryan Glenn "Monster" Youman
2001 - 2020
Bryan "Monster" Glenn Youman, 19 years of age of Tucumcari, NM passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2020.
Born on April 8, 2001 in Tucumcari, Bryan attended school in San Jon, Moriarty and Albuquerque.
Though his time here was brief, Bryan was passionate about his music and motorcycles. His dream was to race motorcycles in Europe while continuing his education in mechanics. Bryan had recently started writing music related to his life and time here. Bryan had a ride or die outlook on life, but Bryan's biggest asset was willingness to help his family and friends whenever in need.
Bryan is survived by his parents who loved him dearly, Dawn Read, Don and Sharon Youman; and his six siblings, Jordan Read, Lanora and Michael Youman, Setheria Koyler, Carlee Lopez, Fayth Youman and Chan Puls, Jr.
A celebration of Bryan's life will be held on September 27, 2020, at Five Mile Park Swimming Pool at 10:00 AM. All family and friends of Bryan are urged to attend.
Seeing Bryan's bright blue eyes light up when he smiled will be missed.
Bryan was all about being real and true to yourself, he would want non traditional attire.

Published in Quay County Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Five Mile Park Swimming Pool
