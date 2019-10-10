|
Carmelita E. Martinez, 73, of Clovis, NM passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Tucumcari, NM. Burial will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery.
Carmelita was born February 9, 1946 in Tucumcari, NM to Matthew Martinez and Genevieve Mares Martinez. She worked as a caregiver. Carmelita was a member of First Baptist Church of Tucumcari where she was Baptized on January 12, 1997.
Survivors include: two daughters; Beverly (Allen) Rhodes, and Camille Martinez, son; Michael (Sheretta) Martinez, daughter-in-law; Cyndi Baca, grandchildren; Miguel Martinez (Mary Salsman), Julianita (Michel) Wright, Jessica (Joshua) Hicks, Thomas (Wendy) Riggs, Jerome Martinez Jr., Jamie Ruiz, Elicia Jimenez, Michaela Martinez, sister; Corrine Martinez, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: her mother; Genevieve Mares, father; Matthew Martinez, husband; Tito Martinez, son; Jerome Martinez Sr., three sisters; Amilee Littell, Mary Lou Martinez, and Rita Martinez, brother; Matthew Martinez Jr., and brother-in-law; Bingo Martinez.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 16, 2019