Our beloved mother Carolyn Beatrice Anaya (Roybal) 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 11, 2020, in Rio Rancho, NM. A private viewing for immediate family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Arrangements are by French Mortuary.

Carolyn was born in Los Angeles, California to Julia Abeyta and Lorenzo Roybal on June 28, 1956. Carolyn graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1974. She was a general manager for K-Bob's Steakhouse for many years. She was a member of the VFW Women's Auxillary in Tucumcari, NM.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugenio & Beatrice Roybal, Eduardo & Carolina Abeyta; father, Lorenzo Roybal & step-father Juan Hernandez.

Carolyn is survived by her three sons whom she adored so much, Albert Anaya, (Karl), Daniel Anaya of Albuquerque, NM, Gabriel Anaya, (Desaray) of Tucumcari, NM; her mother Julia Abeyta, of Tucumcari, NM; brothers & sisters, David Roybal, (Bobby) of Portales, NM, Theresa Roybal of Pueblo, CO, Elaine Roybal of Tucumcari, NM, Carmen Roybal of Albuquerque, NM, Larry Roybal, (Lucinda) of Tucumcari, NM, Lorene Mathis, (Wade) of North Richlands Hills, Tx, Tomasita Hagen (Nick) of Willow Spring, MI; her beloved grandchildren, Maaja, Daymion, Eric, Alexis, & Gabe; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces & dear friends.

The family of Carolyn wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the medical professionals' doctors, nurses, family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life for Carolyn will be scheduled in Tucumcari, NM at a later date and will be announced.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store