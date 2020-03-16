|
Cecilia Torres age 52, resident of Tucumcari NM passed away in Lubbock Texas on Saturday March 14, 2020.
Cecilia was born January 17, 1968 in Banderas, Chihuahua Mexico. She had been a homemaker.
Surviving her is her husband, Martin Alonso of Tucumcari; her children, Maribel Alonso, Maria Isela Alonso, Miriam Alonso, and Camila Alonso; grandchildren, Angela , Aylia and Aaron Velasquez, Karla Alonso, Kimberly Gordea, Martin Gonzales; her father, Pablo Torres.
Services celebrating her life Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Dunn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dale Cordova officiating. Burial will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery in Tucumcari NM.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Mar. 18, 2020