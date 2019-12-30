|
|
Celina Elebario, age 84, was peacefully called by our Lord on December 24, 2019. She was born in Tucumcari, NM on August 18, 1935.
She was a loving mother to her children Frank Elebario (wife Frances) of Tucumcari, infant Juan Cruz (deceased), Regina Elebario of Las Cruces, Paul Elebario of Tucumcari, Kenneth Elebario (deceased), and Margaret Elebario of Albuquerque. She had 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Lontine and Viola Medina, brother Gerald Montoya (wife Lupe), and many other family members that will greatly miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Felipe and Margarita Lopez, Francisco Lopez and Ophelia Gonzales, 3 brothers Benny Herrera, Eloy Herrera, Robert Montoya, grandson Brandon Paul, great grandchildren Joseph Michael and Amari Nevaeh and other family members that have welcomed her to her heavenly home.
Celina retired from the Department of Labor after 31 years. She took pride in and was passionate about her work and many people have expressed gratitude for her help. Celina loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crafting, drawing, embroidery, and praying. She had wonderful stories of her love of singing, dancing, music and playing pool. Her warm smile and genuine laughter will always be remembered.
Celina was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari NM where her services will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 10am and mass of the resurrection will begin at 11am. Internment will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. After, there will be a reception at Hammond Hall.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 1, 2020