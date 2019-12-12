|
Charles Benjamin Moore passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Charles was born May 4, 1930 in Logan, NM to Benjamin and Lela Wilms Moore. He was a resident of New Mexico for 87 years having lived in Hudson, Logan, Tucumcari, and Farmington.
After graduating from Logan High School in 1949, Charles served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. His love for machinery proved to be his calling in life. He created a successful career as a machinery mechanic and had a reputation for being able to fix machines that no one else could! He owned his own machine shop in Tucumcari before relocating to Farmington in the late 1970's. He repaired machines throughout the Four Corners and in Bakersfield, CA for Cameron, A-1 Machine, Barter Equipment Co, WSI Machine, Tuboscope, Aztec Machine, and others. He eventually retired from General Electric.
In Charles' spare time, he was a treasure hunter/gold prospector, a modern day casanova, and he loved hanging out with the many friends that he made over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bronson Moore, and his nephew John Lewis Moore. He is survived by his brother Duane (Linda) Moore of Tucumcari; his sister Corrine Yohn of Amarillo, TX; nieces Jeanne Moralez and Janet (Michael) Brazel of Logan and Julie Moore of Lubbock, TX; nephew Gary (Diana) Moore of Tucumcari; cousin Shirley Whitecotton of Amarillo, TX; seven great-nieces and one great-nephew. A special thanks to Steve Morris, William Smith, Jim Brown, and Alan Brown for being great friends to our brother and uncle.
Graveside services were held at Hudson Cemetery on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00PM. Services were provided by Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Dec. 18, 2019