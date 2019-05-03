Charlotte Olatha (Jimson) Bradford Hodges, 91, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, passed into eternity Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Arrangements were entrusted to Mannford Funeral Home, Mannford, Oklahoma.

Graveside services were held on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Mannford, Oklahoma. The services were officiated by Steven Bookout, Pastor of the Prattwood Assembly of God Church.

Charlotte was born on May 22, 1927 in Larned, Kansas, to Orville Jimson and Evangeline Chumbley Jimson. Orville died when Charlotte was a toddler and she was raised by Chester Monroe Bradford, the only father she knew.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Charlotte married Sam Hodges on December 26, 2008, in Logan, New Mexico and they resided in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Charlotte was an incredible woman of faith who loved God and showed it every day. She held her family tight and loved them unconditionally. She made an imprint on the lives of so many. She was dearly loved by all of her family and they will cherish every story she told them and all the amazing memories she shared. She was always willing to help anyway she could to anyone who needed it. Her strong spirit of love and devotion will never be forgotten.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted Ellis; husband, James Fitzner; son, Gordon David Ellis; daughter, Verlin Anne Ellis; sister, Anne Stafford; brother, Gordon "Blackie" Bradford; and brother, Chester Arlice Bradford.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Hodges of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; brother, Eddie Bradford of Prescott, Arizona; step-sons, Ed Hodges and Bob Fitzner; many nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.