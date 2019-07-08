Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Paiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Paiz


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Paiz Obituary
Charlotte Paiz age 55, lifetime resident of Tucumcari NM passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019 in Clovis NM.
Charlotte was born October 24, 1963 in Tucumcari to Benito and Susie Paiz. She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari.
Surviving her are her siblings – Susie Martinez, Benny Paiz, and Morris Paiz. Also surviving are Nieces Tina Paiz, Josie Paiz, Susan Martinez, Katherine Paiz,Nancy Thompson, Stephany Paiz and Juanita Paiz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following viewing on Monday she will be taken for cremation.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now