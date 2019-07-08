|
Charlotte Paiz age 55, lifetime resident of Tucumcari NM passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019 in Clovis NM.
Charlotte was born October 24, 1963 in Tucumcari to Benito and Susie Paiz. She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari.
Surviving her are her siblings – Susie Martinez, Benny Paiz, and Morris Paiz. Also surviving are Nieces Tina Paiz, Josie Paiz, Susan Martinez, Katherine Paiz,Nancy Thompson, Stephany Paiz and Juanita Paiz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following viewing on Monday she will be taken for cremation.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on July 10, 2019