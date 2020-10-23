Cheryl Jean Haynes 'Sheri' age 74, passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at her home near Tucumcari

NM following an extended illness.



Cheryl was born July 13, 1946 in Clovis, New Mexico to Dr. Stanley J. and Elva Dowds. She grew up in Tucumcari, attending

the Tucumcari School system and graduating from the Tucumcari High School. She had been a member of

the Center Street United Methodist Church.



Surviving Cheryl is her sister Gay Strong of Portales, New Mexico. Also surviving are

numerous loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents,

by husband Gene Haynes, by her very special daughter Erin, by sisters Susan Lee and Elizabeth

Hamlett.



Graveside services celebrating her life are Monday October 26, 2020 in the Tucumcari Memorial Park

Cemetery beginning at 1:00 PM, under the direction of the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.

