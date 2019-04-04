Home

POWERED BY

Services
BURGIN FUNERAL HOME - Borger
200 S McGee St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 273-3690
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Bradford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Arlice Bradford


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chester Arlice Bradford Obituary
Chester Arlice Bradford, 87, of Tucumcari, New Mexico, passed into
eternity Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Borger, Texas after an extended illness. Arrangements were en- trusted to Burgin Funeral Home, Borger, Texas.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 PM, at First Assembly of God Church, in Tucumcari, officiated by Pastor Dereck Owen. Burial followed the service at Tucumcari Memorial Park. Military honors were performed by Cannon Air Force Base and the American flag was presented to Esmeralda Bradford.
Chester was born on May 18, 1931, in Trinidad, Colorado to Chester Monroe Bradford and Evangeline Gertrude Chumbley Bradford. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, where he proudly served our country from 1951 to 1955.
Chester and his bride, Esmeralda Rael, were married 60 years and raised four kids. Chester enjoyed telling childhood stories and very much enjoyed his
family and friends. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Tucumcari, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Roy Quinn Bradford (1984); sister, Anne Stafford; and brother, Gordon "Blackie" Bradford.
He is survived by his wife, Esmeralda; children- Charlotte and husband Chip Martin of Borger, Texas; Chester Bradford and wife Deanna
Bradford of Lubbock, Texas; and Carolyn and husband Roger Scott of San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Charlotte Fitzner Hodges of Sand
Springs, Oklahoma and a brother, Eddie Bradford of Prescott, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Feed One Ministry of First Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 1052, Tucumcari, New Mexico, 88401.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now