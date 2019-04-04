Chester Arlice Bradford, 87, of Tucumcari, New Mexico, passed into

eternity Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Borger, Texas after an extended illness. Arrangements were en- trusted to Burgin Funeral Home, Borger, Texas.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 PM, at First Assembly of God Church, in Tucumcari, officiated by Pastor Dereck Owen. Burial followed the service at Tucumcari Memorial Park. Military honors were performed by Cannon Air Force Base and the American flag was presented to Esmeralda Bradford.

Chester was born on May 18, 1931, in Trinidad, Colorado to Chester Monroe Bradford and Evangeline Gertrude Chumbley Bradford. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, where he proudly served our country from 1951 to 1955.

Chester and his bride, Esmeralda Rael, were married 60 years and raised four kids. Chester enjoyed telling childhood stories and very much enjoyed his

family and friends. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Roy Quinn Bradford (1984); sister, Anne Stafford; and brother, Gordon "Blackie" Bradford.

He is survived by his wife, Esmeralda; children- Charlotte and husband Chip Martin of Borger, Texas; Chester Bradford and wife Deanna

Bradford of Lubbock, Texas; and Carolyn and husband Roger Scott of San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Charlotte Fitzner Hodges of Sand

Springs, Oklahoma and a brother, Eddie Bradford of Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Feed One Ministry of First Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 1052, Tucumcari, New Mexico, 88401. Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary