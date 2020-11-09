Christina Antoinette (Maes) Preciado age 42, went home to be with our Lord November 05, 2020, surrounded by the ones who loved her the most following an extended illness. Christina was born July 10, 1978, in Tucumcari, NM to Agustin and Dora Maes. She had been a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari.

Those that knew Christy will remember her infectious laugh, beautiful smile, and her love of cooking for others. Christy was the first one to always make food for others when in need for any occasion. She was well known from working at Grey Mesa T-Shirt's for Marshall and Lawana Hart for 10+ years. Christy spent the last 10 years helping her mom at her bakery Maes Special Occasions.

Surviving Christy is her mother, Dora Maes of Tucumcari, NM; three sons, Felipe Preciado of Kansas, Mark (Nicole) Preciado and Johnathon Preciado; one daughter, Dominique Preciado all of Tucumcari, NM; two sisters, Tina (Dave) Fehrenback of Irvine, CA, and Katrina (Geraldine) Maes-Arellano of Tucumcari, NM; 1 grandson who meant the world to her Zaiden Preciado; three nephews,

Ryan Fehrenback, Kyle Fehrenback, and Santiago Maes-Arellano; 1 niece, Heavan Maes-Arellano; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Agustin Maes; by her brother, Martin Maes; and by her grandparents, Jose Leon, and Adelina Moya; Delfino and Filipita Maes.

Rosary will be recited on Friday evening at 6:00PM at Knight's of Columbus building 208 E Main St. Tucumcari, NM with Mass of the Resurrection being offered on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM in the St. Anne's Catholic Church.

Due to COVID-19 only 10 people are allowed in church.

Anyone who would like to attend can come park in the procession at the church (we will be live streaming via facebook). Interment will follow in the family plot in the New Kirk Cemetery in Kirk, NM. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Pallbearers will be Robert Sanchez, Casey Gonzales, Chris Moya, Richard May, Jonas Moya, Michael Maes, Anthony Romero, and Ralph Moya

Honorary Pallbearer's: Zaiden Preciado, Heavan Maes-Arellano, Santiago Maes-Arellano, Odela Moya, Kayla Cherry, Michael Arellano, Alivya Quintana, Mandy Crone, and Nelda Chavez.



Arrangements are by Dunn Funeral Home, Tucumcari, NM. 575-461-3815







