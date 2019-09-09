|
Christopher (Chris) Ray Roybal age 57, life time Tucumcari NM resident passed away on September 5, 2019.
Chris was born to George and Isabel Roybal on September 15, 1961, in Tucumcari NM.
Surviving Chris is his mother Isabel Ortiz; brother, Michael Roybal; and sister, Elizabeth Griggs & Eddie all of Tucumcari; step siblings, Mary Austin, Adam Ortiz, Chris Ortiz, Virginia Angulo & Elias, Gina Ortiz, Pricilla Montoya, Rose Ortiz; and his special friend, Merlinda Sisneros along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Roybal; step father, Crestino Ortiz; brothers, Charles, Gene, Chris J., Pedro and Robert Roybal ;and by a baby sister; maternal grandparents, Frutoso and Stella Blea; paternal grandparents
Eugene and Beatrice Roybal and Reducindo and Tomasita Roybal.
Services celebrating his life are Tuesday September 10, 2019, in the Dunn Memorial Chapel at 1:00 PM with Jesse Cantu officiating. Interment to follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Matthew Tixier,
Mike Roybal, Chris Ortiz, Lisa Carabajal, Joseph Montano and Henry Roller.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Sept. 11, 2019