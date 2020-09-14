1/
Cleo Lorrayne (Judkins) Bell
1928 - 2020
Cleo Lorrayne Bell age 92, long time Tucumcari, NM resident passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, following an extended illness.
Cleo was born January 1, 1928, in Meridian Oklahoma to Onan G. and Hazel Judkins. She and her husband Delmar had made their home at Tucumcari for many years. She was a expert seamstress sewing prom dresses for the the Girls at Tucumcari Schools who wanted a pretty prom dress or homecoming gown. For many years she worked at the Tucumcari Animal Hospital. She was a member of the Seven Day Adventist Church.
Surviving her is her sister, Ann Bucher of Belen, New Mexico along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Ernest Bell in 2019.
Graveside services celebrating her life were Thursday afternoon September 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery with her family and friends sharing stories of her many adventures and fun time during her life time.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home in Tucumcari NM.

Published in Quay County Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
