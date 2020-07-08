Connie Mary Baeza, 74, passed away on June 8, 2020, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. She was born on October 28, 1945, to the late Canuto and Juanita (Mora) Baeza in Tucumcari, NM. Connie was a lifetime resident of New Mexico.

She is also preceded in death by her sister, Toni Ferguson grandson, Augustine Rivera and great grandson, Julian Mediano. Connie is survived by her daughters, Roma Dominguez (Hector), Roberta Hernandez (Ignacio), Sally Rivera and Michelle Olivas (Ignacio); brother, Johnny Baeza (Gloria) and sister, Roma Ramirez. Connie was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10am at the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery, 4161 Quay Road 63, Tucumcari, NM 88401

