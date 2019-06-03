Connie Rae (Branom) Harris was peacefully called home by our Lord on June 1st, 2019. A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at The Fathers Forge Church of Tucumcari, NM 622 S. Lake St. A graveside service will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery.

Born in Hotchkiss, CO on June 30th, 1950, to Stanley and Mildred (Bunce) Branom, Connie grew up in Colorado and Grants, NM. After Graduating from Grants High School in 1968, Connie attended secretarial school in Albuquerque, NM. Connie was a dedicated and hard worker in administration over the years, starting out at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, NM then Giant Refinery in James-town NM, managing a family business (Zuni Mtn. Trading) in Thoreau, NM, and retired in 2014 from the Chevrolet Dealership in Tucumcari, NM. Connie raised her two children, Candy and J.W. with Wayne Harris in Milan and Bluewater, NM. Connie later moved to Tucumcari, NM where she lived a busy life, full of love and laughter with her husband, Jack Huntley. Connie was a leader in life as well as in the community with active involvement in Girl Scouts and 4-H. Connie was happiest when she was adventuring and spending time with family and grandchildren. She loved riding bicycles with her grandchildren, snow skiing, fishing, hunting, was an outstanding cook, lover of picnics, penguins and Elvis Presley.

Connie will be missed by many friends and family including her husband, Jack Huntley, children Candy (Harris) and Jared Purcell, Jason (J.W.) and Jennafer Harris, Jack's children, Jamie and Ray Johnson, Stephen Foote and Corey Huntley, siblings Sherry Cain, Mike Branom, and Debra Brown all of Farmington, NM. Connie was an outstanding Grandmother to 16 grandchildren. She is welcomed to heaven by her parents Mildred and Stanley Branom, one grandchild, Michael Huntley, mother in laws Betty Lou Harris and Louise Huntley.

Memorial contributions may be made to; 4-H Youth Agriculture, 216 E Center St. or P.O. Drawer B, Tucumcari, 88401, NM 88401(575) 461-0562

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeal Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435 Published in the Quay County Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary