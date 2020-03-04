|
|
Corrina Maria Mayoral age 67, passed away on March 1, 2020, in Tucumcari NM.
Corrina was born August 15, 1952, in Torrington, Wyoming. She and her husband have been making their home in Tucumcari for the last 20 years. She was a Public School Teachers Assistant and a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Surviving her is her husband, Jose Abel Mayoral of Tucumcari NM; her sons, Jilberto Mayoral of
Salt Lake City, Utah and Roy Mayoral of Cancun, Mexico; grandchildren, Domicillia Mayoral,
Dominic Mayoral, Armon Mayoral, Katarina Mayoral, Natalia Mayoral and Adrena Mayoral; siblings, Pat Montoya, Aurelio Montoya and Nazario Montoya. She is preceded in death by
her parents, Luis and Victoriana Montoya; and by her siblings, Dora Salazar, John Montoya, Maria Wimp, Emma Lovato and George Montoya.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, at 7:30 PM in the St. Anne's Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be offered on Friday morning, March 6, 2020, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Johnpaul officiating. Pall bearers will be Juan Verdugo, Charlie Aragon, Dominic Mayoral, Mario Molina, Luis Molina and Domicillia Mayoral. Burial will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Mar. 11, 2020