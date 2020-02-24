|
Crystell Terry age 88 passed into heaven on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Crystell was born on March 9, 1931, in Porter, New Mexico to Frank and Myrtle Ayres. Crystell married her high school sweetheart Marvin Terry on December 18, 1948.
Crystell had been the secretary at Granger and Mountain View Schools in Tucumcari before moving to San Jon NM and working as the secretary there for 27 years. After retiring, she subbed for 13 years. She loved San Jon Schools, San Jon Baptist Church and the San Jon Community. She has been a member of the San Jon Baptist Church for many years. After moving to Tucumcari, Crystell became very involved with the Pink Lady Auxiliary at Trigg Memorial Hospital, and The Senior Citizens. Prior to her death Crystell was a very vibrant, active and independent lady. She loved having lunch at the Senior Citizen Center and afterwards playing dominos with her friends.
Crystell is survived by 3 daughters, Janis Fought of Tucumcari, Vicky (Don) Smith of Melrose and Susan (Roy) Mitchell of Logan; one sister, Betty (Kenneth) Terry and 2 sister's in law, Jackie Ayres and Mattie
Ayres; 13 grandchildren, Wayne (Debbie) Fought, Kristi (HP) Cargile, Keith (Cindy) Smith, Michael (Liz) Downey, Kelli (Robert) Williams, Steven Lee Fought, Ludy (Patrick) Hawthorne; 18 Great Grandchildren, Ryan, Dana, Laura, John, Cassidy, Colby, Kinlee, Levi, Loralye, Trent, Maddie, Mason, Stevie, Rose, Mya, Casen, Harper and Haisley.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 1/2 years Marvin on June 12, 2011; 2 Son-in-laws, Dwain Downey and Steve Fought; 2 precious grandsons, Levi Downey and Arlyn Mitchell; 3 Brothers, Edward, Lewis and Herman; 5 sisters, Mary Belle, Bertha Mae, Ruby, Doris and Margaret; and by her parents.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be in the San Jon First Baptist Church on Wednesday morning February 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Pall Bearers will her grandsons – Wayne Fought, Keith Smith, Michael Downey, H. P. Cargile, Ryan Fought, and John Fought. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Her Sunday School Class and the Pink Lady Auxiliary. The family asks for those who wish Crystell would like donations to the Baptist Children's Home in Portales New Mexico.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Feb. 26, 2020