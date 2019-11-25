Home

Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Curtis Alvin Rook


1933 - 2019
Curtis Alvin Rook Obituary
Curtis was born June 7, 1933 in Huntsville, Texas and passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. He was a graduate of Huntsville High School where he excelled in basketball. In November 1954, Curtis was drafted into the United States Army and received an honorable discharge while serving overseas in Germany two years later. He worked for AT&T in El Paso, Texas before moving to Tucumcari, New Mexico in 1963 where he lived for over fifty years. He retired from AT&T with 38 years of service. Curtis was an excellent bowler and an avid golfer which led to many lifelong friendships. He was a member of Tucumcari Country Club as well as the Elks Lodge. Curtis was a member of the Center Street United Methodist church and regularly attended with his wife of 41 years, Jean Rook.
Survivors include his sister Margie Parr of Schulenburg, Texas; his son, Curtis Alvin Rook Jr. (Jay) of El Paso, Texas; his daughter, Deborah Lynn Messner and husband Chris of Del Rey Beach, Florida; step-son Gary Smart and Cathy Allen of Bedford, Indiana; step-daughter Gayle Smart and husband Jim of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Also included are seven grandchildren: Kara Owens, Vincent Moore, Evelynn Moore, Michael Messner, Teresa Messner, Samantha Rook and Wesley Rook. Six great-grandchildren: Myles, Scarlett, Aurora, Tamera and Dominic.
Curtis was preceded in death by his father Jodie David Rook, mother Dora Lee Lucas Rook, his brother Vernon Rook, his sister Maimie Henderson and his wife Jean Rook.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4th at 10:00am at Dunn Funeral Home in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Burial will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
