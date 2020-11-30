1/1
Dainetta Ruth Kroeker
1963 - 2020
Dainetta Ruth Kroeker 57, passed away with her husband and daughter by her side in Tucumcari, New Mexico on Friday November 27th, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.
Dainetta was born April 28th, 1963, in Tucumcari New Mexico to Raymond and Mary Helen Kroeker of Tucumcari. She attended Tucumcari High School and graduated in the class of 1982. She worked at the Tucumcari Public Library for 25 years and retired as the library director. She was also a member of the Church of Christ.
Dainetta leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Kenneth Henderson; her mother, Mary Helen Kroeker; her daughters, Katie Henderson of Tucumcari and Kendra Brookshire of North Carolina; and her four grandchildren that she absolutely adored and loved with all of her heart, Khloe Henderson and Bentley Henderson, Natalie Carswell and Caroline Carswell.
Dainetta is preceded in death by her father, Raymond; her sisters, Shirley (Fisk) Strope, Karen Kay Aragon; and a brother, Timothy Raymond Kroeker.
Services will be announced at a later date.


Published in Quay County Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
