1/1
David Apodaca
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Apodaca, 54 of Tucumcari passed away peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by his family on July 4th, 2020. David was born on April 11, 1966, in Tucumcari, NM to Juan Pedro Apodaca and Camila Lopez Apodaca. David attended Tucumcari Public Schools and was a life long resident of Tucumcari.
David is survived by his children, David John Apodaca (Katie), Adrianna Apodaca and Miranda Archuleta (William) all of Tucumcari, NM. His siblings, Hope Najera, Pete Apodaca (Rose), Connie Perez (Chilo), Henrietta Rede, and Mucio Apodaca (Linda) all of Tucumcari, NM and Jay Apodaca of Guernsey, WY. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David was proceeded in death by his parents Juan Pedro and Camila Apodaca. A daughter Tuesday Sharon Apodaca, a great niece Kyleah Apodaca, and two great nephews, Angel Apodaca, and Ethan Vargas.
David was a painter by trade and a handyman. He worked construction all of his life. He had a love for New Mexico Spanish Music and always sang along to his favorite songs. He loved to spend time with family and especially all his grandkids. He brought lots of laughter to everyone he knew.
Graveside services will be Friday July 10, 2020,at 2pm in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pall Bearers for David will be: Pete Vargas, Joe Vargas, Robert Vargas, Abel Vargas, Nathan Vargas, Aristeo (Kiko) Perez, Irma Apodaca, and Larissa Anaya. Honorary Pall Bearers are his grandchildren Jesus (Cheuy) Apodaca, Luis Gutierrez, Johnny Blackmon III, David Aragon, Juliette Apodaca, Nathaniel Womack, Michael Ortiz, Khloe, and Bentley Henderson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn's Funeral Home 115 S 3rd Street, Tucumcari, NM 88401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quay County Sun from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved