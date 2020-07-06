David Apodaca, 54 of Tucumcari passed away peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by his family on July 4th, 2020. David was born on April 11, 1966, in Tucumcari, NM to Juan Pedro Apodaca and Camila Lopez Apodaca. David attended Tucumcari Public Schools and was a life long resident of Tucumcari.

David is survived by his children, David John Apodaca (Katie), Adrianna Apodaca and Miranda Archuleta (William) all of Tucumcari, NM. His siblings, Hope Najera, Pete Apodaca (Rose), Connie Perez (Chilo), Henrietta Rede, and Mucio Apodaca (Linda) all of Tucumcari, NM and Jay Apodaca of Guernsey, WY. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

David was proceeded in death by his parents Juan Pedro and Camila Apodaca. A daughter Tuesday Sharon Apodaca, a great niece Kyleah Apodaca, and two great nephews, Angel Apodaca, and Ethan Vargas.

David was a painter by trade and a handyman. He worked construction all of his life. He had a love for New Mexico Spanish Music and always sang along to his favorite songs. He loved to spend time with family and especially all his grandkids. He brought lots of laughter to everyone he knew.

Graveside services will be Friday July 10, 2020,at 2pm in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pall Bearers for David will be: Pete Vargas, Joe Vargas, Robert Vargas, Abel Vargas, Nathan Vargas, Aristeo (Kiko) Perez, Irma Apodaca, and Larissa Anaya. Honorary Pall Bearers are his grandchildren Jesus (Cheuy) Apodaca, Luis Gutierrez, Johnny Blackmon III, David Aragon, Juliette Apodaca, Nathaniel Womack, Michael Ortiz, Khloe, and Bentley Henderson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn's Funeral Home 115 S 3rd Street, Tucumcari, NM 88401.



