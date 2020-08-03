Mr. David Lee Hall, of Tucumcari, NM, passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 73.David was born on October 19, 1946 in Springer, New Mexico. His parents, Leonard and Marie Hall, lived and worked near Abbot, New Mexico as a ranching family with David and his sister, Jean. David received his undergraduate degree at New Mexico State University after completing his basic requirements at Eastern New Mexico. David remained a life-long loyal NMSU Aggie, even after marrying an University of New Mexico Lobo, Shedra Gambrel.In 1970, David met and married Shedra Gambrel in Roy, NM, where the couple both worked as educators. They lived and taught in the New Mexico communities of Mountainair, Amistad, and Springer before settling down in Tucumcari to raise their children Shannon and Aaron. David retired from teaching and being an FFA advisor in 1994 after many years of touching the lives of numerous young people.David will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Shedra (Gambrel) Hall; son, Leonard Aaron Hall; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon (Hall) and Rick Arredondo; grandchildren, Jules Arredondo, Charmaynn and Kaitlyn Hall; sister, Jean (Hall) Mason; nephew and family Scott Parkinson, Christine Lee Hallman and grand nephew Max Parkinson; and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Leonard and Marie Hall.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. However, the family invites you to share how much David meant to you and your favorite memories of him. Please contact his son, (Leonard) Aaron Hall of Tucumcari to do so.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the New Mexico FFA Foundation in order to continue the legacy and work that David believed in and supported. Donations may be made at the following:New Mexico FFA Association FoundationPO Box 30003 MSC FFALas Cruces, NM 88007